Bluefin Trading Has Lowered Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $138.12 Million; Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lowered Holding by $50.25 Million as Market Value Rose

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 98.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 17,789 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Dosing Of Its RIPK1 Inhibitor Clinical Program And The Appointment Of Peter Klein; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 1.81 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 04/13/2018 05:30 PM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 03/12/2018 07:35 PM; 28/05/2018 – Pacific Edge Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q EPS 67c; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: RETROACTIVE CHANGES TO LIABILITY BEING DISCUSSED; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 02/04/2018 – Advisory for Tuesday, May 1: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 13/04/2018 – Sophia is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner in Robotics

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 9.68 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.37% or 51,176 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.48% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Manikay Ptnrs Llc has invested 11.37% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Thematic Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 183,288 shares. Gibraltar Capital Incorporated has invested 1.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 74,514 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 101,649 shares. S&Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.2% or 9,800 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 23,067 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 11,269 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based York Cap Management Glob Advsr Limited Company has invested 9.71% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 453,600 shares to 815,700 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 67,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 17th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Biogen, Acceleron terminate drugs after poor trials – Boston Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellation Pharmaceuticals: Key Clinical Update In The Near Term – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Don’t Dismiss Acceleron Despite Its Recent Clinical Setback – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Edison International Stock Is Surging Today – The Motley Fool” on November 16, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Edison International Stock Jumped 10.6% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “$1.2 Million Edison Scholars Program 2020 Application Period Begins – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Edison International’s Shares Plunged 25% on Monday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $573.44M for 11.89 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 1,000 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership accumulated 37,872 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 62,833 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.33M shares. Kwmg owns 36,261 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Miller Howard Invs Inc New York accumulated 0.07% or 33,027 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp holds 390,879 shares. Valueact Hldgs Lp reported 700,000 shares stake. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 65,135 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.09% or 1.19 million shares. Northern Tru stated it has 4.13M shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated holds 2,856 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 552 shares.