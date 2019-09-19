Bluefin Trading Has Lowered Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (CL) Stake; Adomani (ADOM) Shorts Up By 0.22%

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (CL) stake by 65.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 1.77M shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 945,900 shares with $2.80M value, down from 2.71M last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) now has $60.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 1.61M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) had an increase of 0.22% in short interest. ADOM’s SI was 898,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.22% from 896,400 shares previously. With 961,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM)’s short sellers to cover ADOM’s short positions. The SI to Adomani Inc’s float is 1.64%. The stock decreased 23.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1. About 5.45 million shares traded or 499.63% up from the average. ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) has declined 69.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ADOM News: 13/03/2018 Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of ADOMANI, Inc. (ADOM) on Behalf of Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – NASDAQ Halts $LFIN. SEC Takes action to ” ‘quickly’ prevent more than $27 million in alleged illicit trading profits from being transferred out of the country.” Good job. Now, regulators need to halt or eliminate the RegA+ program. Total disaster; 22/04/2018 – DJ ADOMANI Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADOM); 09/05/2018 – ADOMANI INC – NET LOSS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $4.1 MILLION

More notable recent ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADOMANI jumps 17% on Q2 revenue beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADOMANI – Founder/CTO Fired, Other Concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adomani CFO: Can’t Support Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2017. More interesting news about ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adomani: Electric Buses Are The Way To Go – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GreenPower: The Electric Bus Market’s Quiet Achiever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2017.

ADOMANI, Inc., a development stage company, designs, makes, and installs zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. The company has market cap of $7.29 million. The Company’s products would include electric drive shafts, controllers, batteries, and battery management systems that would allow a fleet manager to convert motor vehicles from internal combustion operation to all-electrics or plug-in hybrids. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kidder Stephen W reported 4,495 shares. Harvest Mgmt holds 5,525 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Grp Incorporated accumulated 11,940 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.38% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Optimum Invest has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 600 shares. Focused Wealth reported 4,749 shares. Hendley Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,960 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 48,732 shares. Moreover, Element Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 21,955 shares. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 16,851 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,853 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Town Country Bancshares Tru Dba First Bankers Tru accumulated 8,489 shares. Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 90,000 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) accumulated 6.23% or 189,887 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 24.99 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 6.55% above currents $70.98 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 15. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CL in report on Monday, April 29 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Friday, March 29. UBS has “Buy” rating and $75 target. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29.

Bluefin Trading Llc increased Pinduoduo Inc (Put) stake by 138,800 shares to 400,200 valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2. It also upped United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X) stake by 100,500 shares and now owns 250,000 shares. Pinduoduo Inc was raised too.