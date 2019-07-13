Bluefin Trading Has Lowered By $5.95 Million Its Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stake; Palouse Capital Management Cut By $3.02 Million Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) stake by 85.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 148,715 shares as Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC)’s stock rose 0.54%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 24,685 shares with $1.00M value, down from 173,400 last quarter. Hsbc Hldgs Plc now has $168.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 860,456 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 13/03/2018 – TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON TTKOM.IS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 7.6 FROM TL 6; RATING HOLD; 14/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – lntu Properties plc; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – Ex-HSBC foreign exchange trader sentenced to 2 years; 16/03/2018 – RATIONAL AG RAAG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550 EUROS FROM 545 EUROS; 20/05/2018 – HSBC: Issued US$2 Billion Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2021; 29/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Top private equity banker quits HSBC for Nomura; 01/04/2018 – ArabianBusiness.com: Dubai’s Damac to hire Barclays, HSBC for possible sukuk; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms and Withdraws HSBC Finance Corp’s Ratings; 08/05/2018 – SAUDI FUND SAID TO HIRE HSBC’S LOCAL HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 43.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 56,999 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 75,160 shares with $4.06 million value, down from 132,159 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $248.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 37,084 shares to 321,039 valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 8,802 shares and now owns 70,165 shares. Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was raised too.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $47 target. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 0.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 53,576 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Company has 1.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Haverford Svcs Inc owns 5,068 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.29 million shares. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stifel Financial Corp invested in 1.06% or 6.94 million shares. Van Den Berg I has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). M&T Bank & Trust Corporation owns 3.63 million shares. 31,530 were accumulated by Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Ny. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 2.22M shares. Cohen & Steers reported 3,401 shares stake. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora stated it has 77,630 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Lincoln Natl holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 44,875 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt holds 0.15% or 34,128 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC Bank embarks on branch expansion – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Hong Kong-Listed Dividend Stocks That Yield Over 4% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HSBC: Geopolitical Risks Have Increased – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DFP: A Strong Vote From Our Holy Grail CEF Screen – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank: Yes, There’s More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.