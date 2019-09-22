Bluefin Trading Has Lifted Stake in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) by $882,000; Abraxas Pete (AXAS) Holder Heartland Advisors Boosted Holding by $1.15 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 6.08M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/04/2018 – Tesla Recalls May Disrupt Cash Flow in Lease Bonds, Moody’s Says; 27/03/2018 – Tesla is defending its Autopilot technology as investigators probe a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model X SUV; 02/04/2018 – The National Transportation Safety Board is ‘unhappy’ about Tesla’s decision to release information on an investigation of a fatal crash involving its Autopilot system; 23/03/2018 – FOLLOWING ELON MUSK’S TWEET, TESLA AND SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGES NOW DELETED; 02/04/2018 – March 2018 was Tesla’s second-worst month, with prices falling 22.4 percent; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 07/03/2018 – The Tesla CEO shared photos of the company’s Semi electric truck test-drive on Wednesday; 06/04/2018 – Car troubles bring Tesla chief back down to earth; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Supercharging Its Model 3 Means Less Cobalt, More Nickel; 15/05/2018 – Meet Tesla’s new bondholder: Billionaire George Soros

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The institutional investor held 3.56M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abraxas Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.0112 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5866. About 1.02 million shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 15/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 8C; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Declines Most in Over a Year; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 4Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. 4C; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVER BOOSTED TO $175M; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q EPS 6c; 13/03/2018 Abraxas Announces 2017 Results; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 808 MBOE

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 15,376 shares to 378,384 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 8,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,385 shares, and cut its stake in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXAS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 81.14 million shares or 1.93% less from 82.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old West Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Barclays Plc reported 106,580 shares stake. Hodges Cap Management owns 0.01% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 101,000 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 26,599 shares stake. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 385,952 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 74,752 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 121,394 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 2.33M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Portolan Capital Mgmt Limited reported 7.45 million shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. 600 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Oppenheimer Communications reported 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 42,277 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Taconic Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 3.59% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd reported 60 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.13% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fiduciary accumulated 1,175 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 19,480 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.02% or 520,141 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 3,345 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ipg Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,072 shares or 0% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 2,420 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs owns 1,714 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sta Wealth Llc has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.05% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 25,539 shares.