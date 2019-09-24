Bluefin Trading Has Lifted Position in Apple (Call) (AAPL) by $1.11 Million as Shares Rose; Plancorp Lowered Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $659,916 as Market Value Rose

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (AAPL) by 100.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 92,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 185,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 92,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 51.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,991 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $622,000, down from 6,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $226.25. About 2.93 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Holding Pattern: Fed Meeting Coincides With Sizzling Geopolitics, FedEx Earnings – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Up 8% Over the Last Week: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,880 shares to 3,720 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 139,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,300 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wafra accumulated 204,351 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Evanson Asset Management Ltd has invested 4.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willis Counsel holds 122,600 shares. Shufro Rose & Company reported 67,196 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 280,187 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc has 1.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap World Investors holds 0.26% or 5.65M shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 2,612 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,468 shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv holds 3,598 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt owns 67,053 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 55,757 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.68% or 5,136 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Counselors Limited Co reported 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.45 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.