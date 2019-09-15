Bluefin Trading Has Lifted Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) by $492,600; As Nordstrom (JWN) Shares Declined, Gotham Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $6.63 Million

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 282.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 164,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 222,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, up from 58,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 2665.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 213,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 221,788 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, up from 8,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 4.48M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BUYS RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COS. BEVYUP & MESSAGEYES; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as ‘inadequate’; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sales Disappoint as Reality of Staying Public Sets In; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC Opens; 20/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C INCL. 6C DEBT REFINANCING CHARGE; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,737 shares to 72,363 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 19,782 shares to 10,718 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.