Bluefin Trading Has Lifted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $400,764; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Duncker Streett & Company Has Trimmed Its Position

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 135.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 1,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $698,000, up from 808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $262.69. About 4.42M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 33,539 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85 million, down from 34,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $280.38. About 663,589 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.34 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $445.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 27,780 shares to 31,380 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 5,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Acquisition of GSK Manufacturing Site in Cork, Ireland – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ametek to buy Gatan from Roper Technologies for $925M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30,872 shares to 9,628 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 37,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,415 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

