Bluefin Trading Has Lifted Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $4.14 Million; Share Price Declined; As Golar Lng LTD Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) Share Price Declined, Fernwood Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $378,042

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 18,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 101,002 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 1.34M shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 126.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 25,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 45,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13 million shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 59,200 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 808 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

