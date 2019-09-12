Bluefin Trading Has Decreased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $926,250; Stryker (Put) (SYK) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 51.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 18,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 17,475 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $890,000, down from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 9.30 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (SYK) by 92.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62,000, down from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $217.95. About 899,005 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WB) by 228,700 shares to 256,200 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (Call) (EWZ).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.45 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). L And S Advisors Incorporated has 63,072 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 16,727 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc reported 61,642 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments has invested 0.4% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cypress Capital Group stated it has 52,941 shares. Df Dent Company has invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 28,800 are owned by Perella Weinberg Prns Limited Partnership. Puzo Michael J has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Miller Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,710 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 584,200 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Burney Co holds 32,358 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 5,736 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 28,259 shares. Strategic Fincl stated it has 6,761 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kansas-based Mariner Lc has invested 0.44% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 206,360 shares stake. Van Eck Associates owns 26,737 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Martin Mngmt Lc has invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 31,231 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 19,139 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Hm Payson & holds 8,870 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Town Country National Bank Company Dba First Bankers Company invested in 0.27% or 2,847 shares. Sky Investment Gp Ltd owns 1,994 shares. Dana Invest Advisors Inc reported 0.93% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Duncker Streett And Commerce stated it has 1.68% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited reported 78,374 shares stake. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 43,510 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $403.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 21,897 shares to 22,297 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).