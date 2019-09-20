Bluefin Trading Has Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Shorts at Deere & Company (DE) Raised By 2.92%

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 98.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 3.27 million shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 64,896 shares with $1.88 million value, down from 3.34 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $277.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 40.74 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 28/03/2018 – Media Alert: Flip™ FAQ for New Contactless Payment Device for Cryptocurrencies; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in Unregistered Sales of Securities; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had an increase of 2.92% in short interest. DE’s SI was 8.00M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.92% from 7.77 million shares previously. With 2.08M avg volume, 4 days are for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s short sellers to cover DE’s short positions. The SI to Deere & Company’s float is 2.52%. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $166.35. About 779,398 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 2.07% above currents $166.35 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 19. UBS maintained the shares of DE in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, May 13. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 12. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 17 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. Credit Suisse maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, August 19 with “Outperform” rating.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $52.08 billion. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. It has a 16.16 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold Deere & Company shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.01% or 208,045 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 6,534 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3.15M shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corp reported 6,240 shares. Punch Associate Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.42% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Blackrock Incorporated reported 18.52M shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 1,205 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 5,675 shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Capital Limited Ca stated it has 8,951 shares. Welch Grp Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,106 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability invested in 0% or 300 shares. Cahill Fincl Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,784 shares. 85,931 were accumulated by Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.08% or 315,474 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 345,259 were accumulated by Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership. Caprock stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Finemark Retail Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 45,958 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Round Table Ser Limited Liability Co reported 10,588 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel owns 189,696 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Lc owns 11,494 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Lc holds 59,935 shares. Rockshelter Mngmt Llc holds 3.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 303,859 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Com invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 505,806 shares. Duff & Phelps owns 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 96,745 shares. New York-based Epoch Investment Prns has invested 0.99% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Texas-based Hightower Trust Svcs Lta has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 34,459 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.42’s average target is 11.36% above currents $30.01 stock price. Bank of America had 14 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Wood. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating.

Bluefin Trading Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 67,400 shares to 125,500 valued at $21.27 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 234,700 shares and now owns 483,400 shares. Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) was raised too.