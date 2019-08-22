Bluefin Trading Has Cut Scientific Games (Put) (SGMS) Position by $1.51 Million; Crow Point Partners Cut Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Stake by $3.36 Million; Stock Declined

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (Put) (SGMS) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 503,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 83,500 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 586,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 545,790 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 05/03/2018 Scientific Games Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Scientific Games Wins Two International Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest Gaming Provider; 03/04/2018 – SYMPHONY SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP W/ SCIENTIFIC GAMES DIGITAL; 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER FOR KAZAKHSTAN NATL LOTTERY

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 389,647 shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 379,100 shares to 404,100 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 82,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc (Put).

