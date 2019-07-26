Bluefin Trading Has Cut Its Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Stake by $963,036; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Boosted Holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $598,117 as Valuation Rose

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 17,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,696 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 38,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.1. About 1.56 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 06/05/2018 – BHP SAYS SOUTH FLANK IRON ORE PROJECT TO MEET QUALITY DEMAND; 09/04/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on BHP; 18/04/2018 – BHP Cuts Annual Iron Ore Output Guidance on Car Dumper Issues; 14/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 18/04/2018 – BHP LOWERS FY18 IRON ORE OUTPUT GUIDANCE TO 236M-238M TONS; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN $200-300 MLN TO EXPLORE FOR OIL AND GAS IN SHALLOW WATER PROJECTS WON AT AUCTION – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 05/03/2018 – GLOBAL ECONOMY STRONG DESPITE ‘REGRETTABLE’ U.S. TARIFFS: BHP; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q PETROLEUM OUTPUT 45 MMBOE; 18/04/2018 – BHP EXIT PROCESS ONSHORE US PROGRESSING, DEAL SEEN IN 1H FY19

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,714 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, up from 57,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $130.72. About 3.19M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 29,030 shares to 33,130 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nio Inc (Put) by 119,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 16,478 shares to 117,361 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,481 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE).

