Bluefin Trading Decreased Red Hat (RHT) Position By $22.06 Million; Last Week Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Analysts

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 94.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 121,200 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 7,200 shares with $1.32 million value, down from 128,400 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL

Among 7 analysts covering Man Group PLC (LON:EMG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Man Group PLC has GBX 206 highest and GBX 155 lowest target. GBX 177’s average target is 2.58% above currents GBX 172.55 stock price. Man Group PLC had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of EMG in report on Friday, June 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EMG in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 12. The stock of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, August 13. See Man Group plc (LON:EMG) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 New Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 180.00 New Target: GBX 188.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 155.00 Initiates Starts

15/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 206.00 Initiates Starts

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.65 billion GBP. The firm offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

The stock increased 2.19% or GBX 3.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 172.55. About 3.89M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bluefin Trading Llc increased Cigna Corp New (Call) stake by 477,500 shares to 589,200 valued at $606,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Square Inc (Put) stake by 278,800 shares and now owns 369,100 shares. Ishares Inc was raised too.

