Bluefin Trading Cut Its Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Position as Market Value Rose; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holder Gradient Investments Has Boosted Position by $7.76 Million

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 92.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 457,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 37,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 494,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 22.25M shares traded or 46.70% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 04/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGF SENT NOTICE ON EARLY REDEMPTION OF 2020 BONDS; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL CADE APPROVES PETROBRAS, RAIZEN, IPIRANGA ACCORD ON FUEL; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras reaffirms commitment to BP strategic alliance; 20/03/2018 – PETROBRAS WANTS TO SELL FERTILIZERS PLANTS IT’LL STOP: DIRECTOR; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS’ DAILY PRICE ADJUSTMENTS HAVING AN IMPACT: CELESTINO; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: TRANSFER OF RIGHTS AUCTION COULD HAPPEN IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Brazil oil worker strike gains steam in another blow to government; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CFO SAYS COMPANY IS WORKING INTENSELY WITH CHINA’S CNPC TO DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – The solicitor general’s office said workers were demanding the resignation of Petrobras chief executive officer Pedro Parente; 19/04/2018 – Macquarie, Mubadala, Engie bid for Brazil gas pipeline network owned by Petrobras

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 95915.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 109,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 109,458 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, up from 114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.44 million shares traded or 25.28% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Petrobras told by Brazil’s top court to refuel Iranian vessels – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2019: MDR,PBR,TOT,ECA,ECA.TO – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bolivia eyes Petrobras gas pipeline stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Call) by 352,700 shares to 358,000 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.47M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 167,976 shares to 192,101 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,169 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).