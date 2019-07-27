Bluefin Trading Cut Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) Holding by $79.94 Million; Share Value Rose; As Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Market Value Declined, Rothschild Asset Management Decreased by $8.79 Million Its Position

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) by 90.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 4.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 477,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89M, down from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 2.52 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 191,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,476 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, down from 335,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.59M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 186,625 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 65,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 210,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 58.03% or $1.59 from last year’s $2.74 per share. CPS’s profit will be $20.15 million for 10.86 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.64% EPS growth.

