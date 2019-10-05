Bluefin Trading Cut Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position as Stock Value Declined; Archon Partners Boosted Ehealth (EHTH) Stake by $2.72 Million as Market Value Rose

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 261.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 43,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 975,916 shares traded or 57.23% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 72.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 293,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 110,607 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08M, down from 404,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 3.74M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar has 3,340 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Prelude Capital Management Limited Co holds 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 340 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 109,489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 4,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 12,400 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc owns 19,644 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Granahan Invest Management Ma reported 2.25% stake. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co accumulated 30,000 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Parkside Fin Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). One Trading Lp accumulated 0.02% or 26,044 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 0% or 56 shares. 103,607 were reported by Ameriprise Fin. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% or 11,591 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 39,737 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $374,435 activity. Brooke Beth A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $82,240 on Tuesday, September 3.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WB) by 228,700 shares to 256,200 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 36,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.