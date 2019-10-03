Bluefin Trading Continues to Hold Position in Netflix (NFLX); Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Highvista Strategies Raised Its Position

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 709.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 32,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 37,240 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 224.70% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 135.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 1,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $698,000, up from 808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $265.34. About 5.86 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 18/04/2018 – LAT Entertainment: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Com Il owns 26,780 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsr reported 926,987 shares. First American Comml Bank owns 17,100 shares. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 0.62% or 56,045 shares. State Street holds 0.13% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 24.08 million shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 81,195 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 36 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 15,507 shares. National Bank Of Mellon invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Patten & Patten Tn invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Yakira Capital Management invested 3.54% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Carroll Fin Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 1,434 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 2,875 shares. Moreover, Gideon Capital has 0.59% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 24,082 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 2.43M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 32.69 million shares. Pnc Finance Serv Gp invested in 0.04% or 108,485 shares. State Street holds 16.23 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Com reported 5,560 shares stake. Acg Wealth holds 23,275 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.6% or 13,387 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt LP accumulated 0.74% or 105,639 shares. 14,600 were reported by Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Llc. Hhr Asset Lc has 153,078 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc stated it has 702 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancshares Tru holds 0.07% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 129,085 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.33% or 59,600 shares. 16,285 were accumulated by Twin Mgmt Inc.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) by 46,297 shares to 2,615 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

