Bluefin Trading Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (Call) (MSFT); Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stock Value Declined While Edgestream Partners LP Has Cut Its Position

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 448.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 264,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 323,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 81.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 101,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 22,425 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 124,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 3.09M shares traded or 34.24% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 9.18 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,471 shares to 7,722 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 55,489 shares to 8,711 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,429 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

