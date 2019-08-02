Bluefin Trading Boosted Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Shares Rose; Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Stock Price Declined While Landscape Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 148.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 14,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 24,839 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 15.13M shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – Chase and Jaguar Land Rover Renew Private Label Agreement; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 278.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 69,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 94,648 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 1.21M shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 24,160 shares to 43,869 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 819,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,669 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General Investors invested in 1.83% or 182,300 shares. Pure Finance Advsrs invested in 2,410 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 1.43% or 127,031 shares. Boussard And Gavaudan Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 14,283 are held by Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca). Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 55,528 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru Co has 0.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 40,923 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation stated it has 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 609,931 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 0.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 82,338 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Company, South Carolina-based fund reported 106,400 shares. First Bank And Of Newtown stated it has 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alley Lc invested in 3.11% or 104,419 shares. Ssi Invest Inc has 11,387 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Forbes.com published: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visa and J.P. Morgan Help Businesses Make Payments Faster with Billtrustâ€™s Business Payments Network – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Empire State Building Exclusive 4th of July Celebration – PRNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ADT Inc. (ADT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hudson Group and Empire State Realty Trust Celebrate Grand Opening of the Empire State Building Official Store – Business Wire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Great Stocks for Your IRA – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 18, 2019.