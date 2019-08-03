Bluefin Trading Boosted Celgene (Call) (CELG) Position; Folketrygdfondet Has Decreased Stake in Novo (NVO) by $24.96 Million as Stock Price Declined

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76M, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 1.22 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 20/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 5%; 04/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 1%; 17/05/2018 – Citing significant progress on a cure for diabetes, Novo Nordisk beefs up its stem cell pipeline with new collaborations $NOVO; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Operating Margin 46.2% Vs 47.4%; 18/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk, Red Cross team up to tackle chronic diseases in conflict zones; 22/03/2018 – REG-Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG) by 2755.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 1.47 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, up from 53,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 4.14 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corp Announces Changes to Its Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE `STILL HUNGRY FOR OPPORTUNITIES’: ALLES; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.43B for 20.30 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Advsrs Ltd owns 2,175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kellner Cap Ltd Co invested in 147,100 shares. C World Holding A S invested in 97,986 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 248,369 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp. Compton Mgmt Ri invested in 31,790 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Bancshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited reported 4,409 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 862,594 shares. 46,814 are held by Alphamark Advisors Ltd Company. Baillie Gifford holds 0.01% or 78,398 shares in its portfolio. Symons Cap Mngmt owns 53,924 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Headinvest Limited Liability Company owns 11,297 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 261,645 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 30,938 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 194 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 439 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.