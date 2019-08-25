Bluefin Trading Boosted By $8.80 Million Its Celgene (Call) (CELG) Stake; Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) Covered By 1 Bulls

Bluefin Trading Llc increased Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG) stake by 2755.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc acquired 1.47M shares as Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 1.52 million shares with $10.43 million value, up from 53,200 last quarter. Celgene Corp (Call) now has $66.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65 million shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Dosing Of Its RIPK1 Inhibitor Clinical Program And The Appointment Of Peter Klein; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…

Among 3 analysts covering Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has $28 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.67’s average target is 10.93% above currents $22.24 stock price. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 13. See Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 0.04% less from 22.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Proshare Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) for 20,479 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 101,790 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 48,862 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 31,049 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Llc reported 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. 36,287 are owned by Raymond James And Assoc. Morgan Stanley stated it has 376,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 106,120 shares. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) for 5.84M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 71,797 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) for 400,380 shares.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. It operates in two divisions, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. It has a 20.29 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures.

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 26,938 shares to 7,362 valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 121,200 shares and now owns 7,200 shares. Proshares Tr was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $95 lowest target. $100.20’s average target is 6.61% above currents $93.99 stock price. Celgene had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Mizuho. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $101 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 5,481 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Interocean Cap Ltd holds 0.03% or 3,523 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited accumulated 311,259 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Seizert Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 282,018 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.15 million shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.01% or 1,238 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 671,314 shares. Abrams Cap Mgmt LP reported 6.75M shares or 17.89% of all its holdings. House Ltd Company holds 22,067 shares. Covington Cap accumulated 0.29% or 49,625 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Com owns 7,672 shares. Money Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.71% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Advisers Ltd Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).