Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Upped Its Store Cap (STOR) Stake by $301,059; Share Price Rose; World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Share Price Declined While Lindsell Train LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.15 Million

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 5.96 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.43 million, down from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.98. About 1.11 million shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 9,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 23,750 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $796,000, up from 14,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 917,707 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments LP holds 50,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 954,606 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 87,054 shares. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 0% or 3,697 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 205,115 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 15,672 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Prelude Mgmt Lc reported 158 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 4,572 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 65,893 shares. Bronson Point Mgmt Lc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 325,225 shares. Maplelane Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 120,234 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 263,903 shares.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.47 million for 215.56 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 702,000 shares to 4.26 million shares, valued at $522.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Inc by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 45,847 shares to 11,123 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,744 shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).