Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Upped Its Msci (MSCI) Position; Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Shorts Decreased By 8.59%

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) had a decrease of 8.59% in short interest. WIFI’s SI was 2.86M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.59% from 3.13M shares previously. With 221,300 avg volume, 13 days are for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)’s short sellers to cover WIFI’s short positions. The SI to Boingo Wireless Inc’s float is 7.65%. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 792,483 shares traded or 51.95% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Boingo Wireless, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant L P Ca reported 12,095 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 512,876 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 77,397 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 47,722 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Llc owns 2.18% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 171,953 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity accumulated 45,164 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 3,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon accumulated 910,088 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 90,000 shares. 14,065 were accumulated by Affinity Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company. Aperio Grp Ltd Com owns 14,615 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.44% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. The company has market cap of $817.25 million. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems , Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans.

Among 3 analysts covering Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boingo Wireless Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28 with “Outperform”. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28.