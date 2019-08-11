Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Upped Its Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Position by $6.64 Million; Alps Advisors Increases Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 16,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 65,020 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 48,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 2463.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 510,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 531,520 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 20,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 1.88M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 03/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – WELCOMES SETTLEMENT OF SILICOSIS AND TB CLASS ACTION WHICH REPRESENTS FAIR OUTCOME FOR CLAIMANTS AND SUSTAINABLE OUTCOME FOR COMPANIES; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS GLOBAL SEARCH FOR NEW CEO IS UNDERWAY; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – SUPPORTS RANDGOLD RESOURCES, PARTNER AND OPERATOR IN KIBALI JOINT VENTURE; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE* REMAINS UNCHANGED; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Search for New CEO Underway; 02/04/2018 – IGNORE: ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI STATEMENT ON DRC RELEASED MARCH 29; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – FOR SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS, CO HAS CONSIDERED VARIOUS OPTIONS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED SALES AND SERVICES REDUCTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE, CEO; 14/05/2018 – Congo mining regulations committee completes work, miners say

More notable recent AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AUY, HL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For AngloGold Ashanti – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AngloGold Ashanti expects big jump in 2018 earnings – AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, ADM, Conoco, FedEx, Fox, Kinder Morgan, Lennar, Micron, Slack, Virtu and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 5,682 shares to 3,388 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 157,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Cap Corp.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: This Dividend Aristocrat Is Undervalued And Yields Over 4% – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Tiger Keeps Delivering – Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon: Stay Away From This Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.