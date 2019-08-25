Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Trimmed Franco Nevada (FNV) Stake By $1.37 Million; 2 Analysts Are Bullish DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DuPont de Nemours has $8200 highest and $8000 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 23.23% above currents $66 stock price. DuPont de Nemours had 4 analyst reports since June 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. Bank of America maintained the shares of DD in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. See DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $79.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $80.0000 88.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey 79.0000

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 69.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 18,284 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 22.81%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 8,002 shares with $601,000 value, down from 26,286 last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $18.11B valuation. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 671,666 shares traded or 17.43% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) stake by 40,397 shares to 52,000 valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 7,781 shares and now owns 17,877 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada has $9500 highest and $73 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is -11.59% below currents $96.52 stock price. Franco-Nevada had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FNV in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Credit Suisse maintained Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) on Thursday, August 8 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”.

The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 4.81M shares traded or 13.31% up from the average. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.