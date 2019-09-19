Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Trimmed Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position By $3.57 Million; Girard Partners LTD Lowered Ecolab Com (ECL) Position By $485,605

Girard Partners Ltd decreased Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) stake by 10.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Girard Partners Ltd sold 2,465 shares as Ecolab Inc Com (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Girard Partners Ltd holds 20,892 shares with $4.12M value, down from 23,357 last quarter. Ecolab Inc Com now has $56.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $196.74. About 302,491 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 74.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 19,379 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 6,721 shares with $1.24M value, down from 26,100 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $44.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $215.93. About 231,915 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.60 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 2.96% above currents $196.74 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $210 target in Thursday, April 18 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Girard Partners Ltd increased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) stake by 7,325 shares to 91,931 valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 27,036 shares and now owns 54,270 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) was raised too.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 43,332 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hm Payson And invested in 6,131 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,343 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & has 0.25% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Profund Llc accumulated 0.09% or 10,018 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Llc has 1.62% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,332 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amica Retiree stated it has 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 210,000 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id stated it has 99,173 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Connable Office Inc accumulated 11,980 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co invested in 36,175 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Aperio Grp Lc has 0.2% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 249,672 shares.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.25 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $160 lowest target. $219.40’s average target is 1.61% above currents $215.93 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 18 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EW in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18400 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Raymond James maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $23200 target. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.