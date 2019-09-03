Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Stake in Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Lifted as Stock Rose; Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Upped Costar Group (CSGP) Stake

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 1,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 44,056 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55M, up from 42,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $613.48. About 43,668 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 327.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 7,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 2,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.49. About 243,144 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY 150 POSITIONS IN TAMPA OFFICE WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk’s $2.6 bln compensation plan; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 05/03/2018 QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 25/04/2018 – T. Rowe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP – WILL NOT BE RENEWING ITS OFFICE LEASE IN TAMPA, FLORIDA AND PLANS TO CLOSE ITS TAMPA OPERATIONS CENTER IN JUNE 2019; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 7.1% Position in HTG Molecular; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,050 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 3.24M were reported by Vanguard Grp. British Columbia Inv holds 0.06% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 16,197 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp reported 0.97% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Dsam (London) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 431 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 12,289 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 0% or 125 shares. Art Advisors Limited Com holds 4,220 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability holds 1,853 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.04% or 163,186 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 0.89% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). M&T National Bank Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 2,557 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 758 shares. First Republic Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 1,073 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 10,223 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 68,100 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 11,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 53,008 shares to 7,364 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 14,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,420 shares, and cut its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co.

