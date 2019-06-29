Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Has Increased by $4.56 Million as Stock Declined; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Brighton Jones Has Lowered Stake by $515,188

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 5.17M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 15/04/2018 – Time Out Beijing: Starbucks opens its first pet-friendly cafés in China; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 322.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 35,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,268 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 10,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $110.79. About 8.96 million shares traded or 90.07% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 20/04/2018 – LLY TO PRESENT GALCANEZUMAB,LASMIDITAN PHASE 3 DATA AT AAN MTG; 10/05/2018 – Steward Health Care Announces Exclusive Partnership With Soccer Legend Kristine Lilly; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO LILLY’S 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 27/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files Form 10-Q; 08/05/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 8-K; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021253 Company: LILLY

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18 million for 28.71 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie Limited has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 8,789 are owned by Mirador Cap Prtnrs Lp. 1.56M were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corporation. 22 are held by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. 13.04M are held by Massachusetts Ma. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 0.07% or 3,503 shares. Miura Glob Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.91% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 4.11M are held by Dimensional Fund L P. 182 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability holds 6,000 shares. New York-based Junto Capital Management LP has invested 1.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 11.07 million were reported by Renaissance Technology Llc. Institute For Wealth Management Llc reported 86,406 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 217,854 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 331,571 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,159 shares to 537,544 shares, valued at $63.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of stock or 169,096 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 152,634 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 9 selling transactions for $151.46 million activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G, worth $480,000. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, June 5.