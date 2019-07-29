Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Raised Stake in Ppl (PPL) as Market Value Declined; Autus Asset Management Boosted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 228.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 20,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,341 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.88B market cap company. It closed at $30.32 lastly. It is down 10.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 110.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,565 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 4,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 739,713 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 22,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 38,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,547 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 59,325 shares. Mackenzie Fin reported 134,515 shares. Intll has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 11,239 shares. Cleararc reported 0.1% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Johnson Gru accumulated 0% or 1,402 shares. Adage Capital Partners Gru Lc invested in 0.07% or 902,620 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund reported 14,334 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Llc has invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Sage Fincl Group Incorporated owns 500 shares. 46,500 were accumulated by Huber Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 35,309 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 42,148 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,479 shares to 45,506 shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,395 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0.06% or 2.15M shares. M&R Mgmt Inc holds 1,825 shares. Amer Century accumulated 1.91M shares. Intact Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,100 shares. Franklin Street Nc owns 57,119 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Brant Point Inv Lc stated it has 13,309 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 31,231 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 3,341 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 10,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Company Ltd owns 55,603 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 29,474 were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt. California-based Fdx Advsr Inc has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Toth Advisory Corporation reported 1,476 shares stake. Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 28,725 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.