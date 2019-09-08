Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Position in Emcor Group (EME) Increased by $554,508; As Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed by $7.39 Million Its Stake

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 134,117 shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI)

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 210.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 7,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 11,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819,000, up from 3,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 325,308 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Rev $1.9B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 94C; 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C

More notable recent EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On 2U Inc (TWOU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EMCOR And Comfort Systems: Shares Offer Current Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jabil Inc. (JBL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss EMCOR Group’s (NYSE:EME) Impressive 105% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold EME shares while 94 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.87 million shares or 3.81% less from 52.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability reported 114,796 shares. Teton, New York-based fund reported 13,500 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.01% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) or 3,904 shares. Alps owns 5,631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Bogle Invest Management Limited Partnership De has invested 0.61% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Invesco has 83,570 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. Prudential Fin holds 0.15% or 1.25M shares. Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 6.70 million shares. Millennium Limited Company holds 208,937 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Ltd has 0% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 690,232 shares in its portfolio.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 38,270 shares to 13,547 shares, valued at $155,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 32,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,500 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com has 20,400 shares. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated owns 11,203 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 96,193 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 34,640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) or 59,980 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 0% or 30,325 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 121,942 shares. Campbell And Company Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,719 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Raymond James Assocs reported 48,593 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 19,929 shares. 39,274 were reported by Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corporation. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 3,844 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 1,748 shares.