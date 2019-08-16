Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Position In Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Was Has Upped; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Burt Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $519,760

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 249.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 29,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 41,354 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 11,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 5.15M shares traded or 18.99% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America; 23/05/2018 – Wagz™ Integrates Amazon Dash Replenishment into new Serve Smart Feeder that Automatically Reorders and Ships Pet Food Right t; 20/03/2018 – Amazon On Track To Pass Google’s Alphabet As 2nd-biggest U.S. Company — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (Prn) by 81,983 shares to 4,106 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,400 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 658,826 shares. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.62% or 562,500 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 8,597 shares. Axa holds 281,115 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 18,565 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt holds 71,385 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 69,535 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson has 10,206 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd holds 0.02% or 32,224 shares in its portfolio. Amer Grp Inc invested in 0.9% or 315,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). First Manhattan Commerce reported 258,694 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Llc stated it has 12,988 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 36,984 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Mgmt reported 2,236 shares. Washington Tru holds 29,042 shares. Cape Ann Comml Bank holds 163 shares. Stevens Management Lp holds 1.17% or 15,408 shares. Osborne Prtn Capital Management Lc stated it has 236 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.17% or 980 shares. Maryland Mgmt holds 4.06% or 18,428 shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation accumulated 1,754 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 12,052 shares. Jane Street Ltd Llc reported 1.89M shares. Baxter Bros reported 561 shares. 461 are owned by Peddock Capital Advsrs Lc. Polar Llp accumulated 136,736 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Junto Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 21,310 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Company owns 2,335 shares.

