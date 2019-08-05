Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $19.59 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Declined, Advisors Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 84.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 369,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 68,503 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 438,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.64 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 15,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 91,068 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 75,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 818,814 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Woodley Farra Manion Port Management has 12,555 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12,600 shares. Diversified Tru has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 582,234 were accumulated by Amf Pensionsforsakring. 1.05M are held by Mackay Shields. 21,904 are held by Central State Bank And Co. First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 75,197 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt reported 4,310 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sei Invs has 1.31 million shares. Confluence Investment Lc holds 597,636 shares. Vanguard Group has 192.55M shares. Duncker Streett & Inc reported 26,670 shares. Northstar Group Inc holds 0.26% or 10,660 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 59,757 shares to 80,935 shares, valued at $906,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 43,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 30,374 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 5,875 shares. Murphy Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,025 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,637 shares. Finemark National Bank Tru has 9,887 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. National Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,698 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora has invested 1.16% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.08% or 24,891 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 1.01% or 23,566 shares in its portfolio. Crystal Rock holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 10,675 shares. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,423 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 688,816 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mgmt has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bahl Gaynor owns 0.32% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 199,609 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1.61 million shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 548,670 shares to 65,306 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 15,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 840,911 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street’s Reaction To Constellation Brands Earnings, Wine Divestiture – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Fallout Continues for Canopy Growth Following Co-CEO Linton’s Departure – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.