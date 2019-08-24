Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Holding in Lennar (LEN) by $736,225 as Share Value Declined; Boston Research & Management Upped United Parcel Services (UPS) Holding

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 31,896 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19M shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 53.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 15,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, down from 28,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.41 million shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 443 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 54,272 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 311 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advisors. 69,542 were accumulated by Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab. Ls Invest Limited, Michigan-based fund reported 17,561 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 6,971 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 281,443 shares. Meritage Port holds 0.97% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 194,038 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Llc has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Affinity Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.52% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.08 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc reported 9,792 shares. Asset Management accumulated 45,787 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc by 444,490 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $17.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 31,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $418.61 million for 9.70 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.