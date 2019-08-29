Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lowered Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)

Among 3 analysts covering Canadian Energy Serv&Tech (TSE:CEU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Canadian Energy Serv&Tech has $5 highest and $3 lowest target. $4.17’s average target is 121.81% above currents $1.88 stock price. Canadian Energy Serv&Tech had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. GMP Securities maintained CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) rating on Thursday, March 14. GMP Securities has “Hold” rating and $3 target. See CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) latest ratings:

14/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $3 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Industrial Alliance Securities Rating: Buy Maintain

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 53.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 6,915 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 6,026 shares with $511,000 value, down from 12,941 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $29.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $88.05. About 622,649 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 14,723 shares. Hanson Doremus accumulated 2,439 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 2.13M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Birmingham Mgmt Com Incorporated Al stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Dupont Corp holds 34,982 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Osborne Partners Limited Liability Com owns 10,542 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 31,815 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0.01% or 59,586 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 7,591 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 84,607 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com. Nordea Management Ab has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 99,114 shares. Whittier Tru Co reported 1,890 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.12% or 14,038 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consolidated Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now as Rates Plunge to Record Lows – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Con Edison has $9100 highest and $83 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -1.42% below currents $88.05 stock price. Con Edison had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. Mizuho initiated the shares of ED in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) stake by 153,302 shares to 195,131 valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Etsy Inc stake by 18,586 shares and now owns 39,286 shares. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) was raised too.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,689 activity. 90 shares were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D, worth $7,615 on Sunday, March 31. RESHESKE FRANCES bought 1 shares worth $88. 25 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,184 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. $2,009 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Muccilo Robert. McAvoy John had bought 27 shares worth $2,329. Cawley Timothy had bought 54 shares worth $4,776 on Sunday, June 30. Another trade for 111 shares valued at $9,817 was bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N.

The stock increased 6.52% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 190,365 shares traded. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.