Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by $358,220; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Trimmed Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $13.14 Million

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 857.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 89,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 100,001 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $424,000, up from 10,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.99. About 3.69 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CASH TAXES IN 2018 BETWEEN $250M TO $300M: CEO; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEEING WEAK DEMAND ENVIRONMENT IN COLOMBIA: CEO; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 05/04/2018 – CEMEX Creates Value Through Digital Transformation: 2017 Integrated Report; 30/05/2018 – CEMEX Recognizes International Suppliers; 14/03/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Prudential PLC, Cemex SAB and Barclays Trade Actively; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 196,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 419,943 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.37M, down from 616,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 2.14 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bank Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 11,019 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 12,833 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.3% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.70M shares. Blair William And Il reported 1.11M shares stake. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation invested in 133,275 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.04% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.51% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Montecito Natl Bank And reported 6,964 shares stake. Pitcairn reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Private Cap Advsrs Inc reported 0.15% stake. King Wealth holds 29,546 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management holds 3,265 shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Com holds 0.33% or 39,220 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) reported 305,313 shares.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 69,693 shares to 121,626 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 9,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.57 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

