Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Valuation Rose, Peregrine Asset Advisers Upped Stake

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 29,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,158 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 75,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 5.29 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1348.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 42,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,793 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 3,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Circle owns 400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 32,982 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 0.66% or 115,350 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt holds 87,519 shares. Wealthquest Corporation reported 5.95% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Vernon Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,577 shares. Df Dent And Co invested in 0.3% or 146,488 shares. Cap Interest holds 0.17% or 3.88 million shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Com has 0.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Vermont-based Com Of Vermont has invested 1.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Philadelphia Tru Comm invested in 1.83% or 198,968 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. 66,740 were accumulated by Community Commercial Bank Na. Moreover, Caxton Assocs LP has 1.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 84,648 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,259 shares to 10,499 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,050 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52,015 shares to 8,186 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Cap Corp by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 543 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech owns 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 358,162 shares. 265,211 are held by Westpac Banking. Highbridge Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 40,000 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 0.06% stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.43% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wesbanco State Bank Incorporated holds 9,820 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 9.34M shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership accumulated 4.09M shares. Prio Wealth LP stated it has 370,190 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Cibc World Corp reported 317,381 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.72% or 1.95M shares.