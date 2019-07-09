Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Increases Stake in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP); Markel Decreased Its John Deere (DE) Holding by $14.23 Million

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $162.99. About 1.08 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 294.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 12,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,115 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 4,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $238.59. About 304,497 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10M for 14.40 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Llc by 57,500 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $30.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) 47% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Deere & Co. Shares Fell 15.4% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15,141 shares to 2,968 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 26,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,076 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).