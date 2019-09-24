Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Increases Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB); Spc Financial Has Boosted Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $1.37 Million as Share Value Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 1744.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 111,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 118,005 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.16M, up from 6,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.31. About 142,274 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 180.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, up from 6,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.13. About 865,146 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan sued over fees for cryptocurrency purchases; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S LEMER TO TAKE OVER COVERAGE OF SOME ENERGY ACCOUNTS; 23/05/2018 – Trade deal or no deal, the tech sector is still in hot water: JP Morgan (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 23/05/2018 – MACQUARIE, JPMORGAN TO WORK ON CAPITAL RASING FOR RELIANCE: AFR; 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table)

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. Shares for $57.04M were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC on Thursday, August 29.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 244,052 shares to 8,448 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 23,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,763 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

