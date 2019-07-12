Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Increases Position in Banco Macro Sa (BMA); Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shareholder Harvey Partners Upped Its Position by $376,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 32,636 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 28/03/2018 – Aspen in talks as bid process nears; 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.74 TO $0.87; 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 497.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 25,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,049 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 371,080 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Lower; Crude Oil Slides Over 2% – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2016, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Aspen Aerogels Inc. – MarketWatch” on August 21, 2016. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 and Fiscal 2017 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PR Newswire” published on February 22, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “William Noglows, Chairman of Cabot Microelectronics (NYSE: CCMP), Joins NuMat Technologies Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: November 16, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech (Trc) invested in 0% or 440 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 41,700 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 496,100 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 305,000 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 14,261 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd accumulated 1.47M shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 2.81% stake. Harvey Ptnrs Ltd invested in 1.00 million shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). First Republic Inv Management Incorporated owns 15,439 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 375,212 are held by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Boothbay Fund Mgmt holds 40,525 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Telemark Asset Llc has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 14,647 shares.