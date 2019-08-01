Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Increases Holding in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT); As Disney (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Kidder Stephen W Has Raised Its Position

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 85.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 14,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,230 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 16,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 216.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 5,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, up from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 1.05 million shares traded or 133.13% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT)

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novozymes A S Dkk 2.0 by 11,700 shares to 95,611 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,450 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp (Prn) by 12,838 shares to 7,120 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 16,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,165 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).