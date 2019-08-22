Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Increased Sun Life Finl (SLF) Position by $610,698; Stock Value Rose; As Colfax (CFX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Van Den Berg Management I Lowered Its Stake

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 253.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 16,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 22,406 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, up from 6,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 391,378 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q EPS C$1.09; 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to C$0.475; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 group results; 27/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial’s 2017 Annual Report and 2018 Management Information Circular now available; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY UNDERLYING EPS $1.26; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 21.72 BLN YUAN FOR 7-DAY PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 17,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.02M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 629,643 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 35,776 shares to 15,215 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,026 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Ltd Llc stated it has 125,016 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 19,693 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 9,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Int Group Incorporated stated it has 189,407 shares. Citadel Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 407,703 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 155,495 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 929,749 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 214,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Inv Ltd holds 107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Select Equity Grp Inc Ltd Partnership has 2.57 million shares. River Road Asset Management Lc owns 618,176 shares.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 283,375 shares to 318,237 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.