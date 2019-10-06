Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake by $9.60 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose While Paradigm Asset Management Co Cut Stake

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 9,220 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 billion, down from 20,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 1744.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 111,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 118,005 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.16M, up from 6,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 1.15 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Gardner Russo & Gardner has invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Asset Management invested in 21,423 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Boston Family Office Lc owns 72,673 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Grisanti Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 2,000 shares. Fosun Intl owns 2,165 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 1,778 shares. Cullinan Assocs stated it has 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Middleton And Incorporated Ma stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Valicenti Advisory Inc has 2.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 31,526 shares. 5,450 are owned by Drexel Morgan And. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 12,852 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt reported 0.91% stake. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 127,913 shares. First Allied Advisory Services owns 74,763 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Country Club Tru Na reported 18,047 shares stake.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,000 shares to 31,850 shares, valued at $4.44B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,760 shares to 940 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 52,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,221 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Co owns 3.13M shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh has 3,199 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of The West has 0.17% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 16,471 shares. Hourglass Ltd Company reported 1.74% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). American Century Cos holds 0% or 55,577 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 8,950 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 13,712 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1.78 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.05% or 133,223 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com reported 38,173 shares. 433 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. Merian (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.96% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Company has invested 0.67% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).