Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Increased Its Store Cap (STOR) Position by $301,059; Lazard LTD (LAZ) Holding Boosted by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 9,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 23,750 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $796,000, up from 14,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 454,176 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 9,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 212,608 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 202,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 91,175 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – “REMAIN COMMITTED TO GRADUALLY INCREASING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OVER TIME” – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 05/03/2018 Lazard Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ON APRIL 25, BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES OF UP TO $300 MLN, WHICH EXPIRES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 20/03/2018 – LAZARD `OPEN TO’ ENHANCE LIQUIDITY OF INSTRUMENTS TO MOZAMBIQUE; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Asset Management Operating Rev $330M; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Going Back To The STORE For Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Store Capital Q1 beats; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “STORE Capital Appoints Chad Freed, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,300 are owned by Pictet Asset Ltd. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh accumulated 20,845 shares. 1,000 were reported by Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Com. Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 1.49M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 14,409 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 13,300 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Blair William And Il reported 0% stake. Sigma Planning holds 13,728 shares. 12,962 were accumulated by Bokf Na. The Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Three Peaks Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.42% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Hikari Power Ltd stated it has 36,700 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Davis Selected Advisers reported 37,300 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 40,376 shares to 15,258 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,700 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.01% or 189,104 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Ameriprise owns 943,761 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.04% or 400,000 shares. 12,254 are held by Wedge L LP Nc. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 7,549 shares. Jennison stated it has 828,201 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1.15 million shares. 185,046 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications holds 0% or 650 shares in its portfolio. 123,178 are held by Citadel Ltd Com. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Colony Gp Lc holds 10,569 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Callahan Ltd Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 47,210 shares.