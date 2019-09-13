Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc (CTWS) by $303,600 as Valuation Rose; Leisure Capital Management Upped Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $484,226 as Share Price Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (CTWS) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The institutional investor held 10,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $708,000, up from 5,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $70.3. About 52,035 shares traded or 51.62% up from the average. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – TO BEGIN SOLICITING INDICATIONS OF INTEREST FROM THIRD PARTIES; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE REPORTS AMENDMENT TO MERGER PACT WITH; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Concluded That Eversource’s Offer Is Not a Superior Proposal; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – BOARD HAS NOT CHANGED ITS RECOMMENDATION IN FAVOR OF MERGER OF EQUALS WITH SJW GROUP; 10/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Inc. Shareholders Elect Directors, Ratify Auditors, and Approve Advisory Vote on Executive Compensat; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE:SJW DEAL INCL. UP TO $42.5M BREAK FEE; 19/04/2018 – SJW SAYS “SJW GROUP IS COMMITTED TO EXISTING MERGER AGREEMENT WITH CONNECTICUT WATER, WHICH REMAINS ON TRACK TO CLOSE BY YEAR-END 2018”; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Board Reaffirms Intention to Recommend Shareholders Vote for SJW Group Merger; 22/05/2018 – CTWS SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) Over the Pr; 15/03/2018 – SJW GROUP,CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE DEAL ~$750M IN AGGREGATE

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 28.31 million shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 23,295 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Mny Express In by 426,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,415 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold CTWS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 5.59 million shares or 2.27% more from 5.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 49,388 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Intl Gp reported 7,701 shares. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) or 4,887 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 10,072 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 12,416 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Comerica Bank owns 6,638 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 22,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 702,648 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 37,114 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd invested in 5,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 10,906 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nadler Gru holds 2.72% or 47,429 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd stated it has 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Country Club Trust Na accumulated 43,661 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Knightsbridge Asset Ltd Co owns 53,859 shares for 7.35% of their portfolio. 52,433 were reported by Security National Tru. Greenleaf Tru holds 141,967 shares. Orleans Capital Management La stated it has 22,552 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.33M shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Bourgeon Limited Liability Com holds 18,946 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 111 shares. 29,434 were accumulated by Bellecapital Int Limited. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 2.12% or 1.18 million shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd reported 5,235 shares. Twin Focus Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).