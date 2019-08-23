Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake; Johnson Investment Counsel Decreased By $590,304 Its Renaissancere Holdings Limited (RNR) Holding

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 157.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd acquired 6,910 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 11,295 shares with $1.39 million value, up from 4,385 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $55.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $124.11. About 997,816 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Renaissancere Holdings Limited (RNR) stake by 8.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,128 shares as Renaissancere Holdings Limited (RNR)’s stock rose 16.11%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 42,544 shares with $6.11 million value, down from 46,672 last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Limited now has $8.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $186.6. About 90,560 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 17.84% above currents $124.11 stock price. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,599 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1,858 shares. Jane Street Limited Company holds 0.01% or 38,542 shares. S&Co Inc holds 0.04% or 2,600 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt owns 16,824 shares. Cambridge Tru has 1.85% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Advsr Limited Limited Liability holds 158 shares. Zwj Counsel accumulated 70,763 shares. reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradition Mgmt Lc stated it has 32,105 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.70M shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department owns 350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 28,867 are owned by Creative Planning. 49,000 were reported by Bp Public Limited Com. First In has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 4,180 shares to 2,630 valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (Call) (LQD) stake by 97,500 shares and now owns 252,500 shares. Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Schwab Us Large (SCHG) stake by 42,396 shares to 49,602 valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Us Large (SCHX) stake by 16,979 shares and now owns 310,181 shares. Invesco Limited (NYSE:IVZ) was raised too.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.73 EPS, up 425.00% or $2.21 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $120.57M for 17.09 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.89% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings has $19300 highest and $130 lowest target. $175.50’s average target is -5.95% below currents $186.6 stock price. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) rating on Thursday, July 11. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $17500 target. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RNR in report on Monday, July 1 with “Underweight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 272,093 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1,697 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd holds 0% or 76 shares. Arga Inv Mgmt LP holds 4.56% or 212,241 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 27 shares. Pnc Svcs invested 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 7,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 7,249 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Bp Public Limited invested 0.03% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Nfc Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.72% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 3,669 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Guardian Trust accumulated 254,209 shares or 0.48% of the stock.