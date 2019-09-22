Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Upped Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake by $1.97 Million as Share Value Declined; Maplelane Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Hormel Foods (Put) (HRL)

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 638.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 8,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 1,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 350,566 shares traded or 7.95% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.43 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 2.31M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold HRL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 229.63 million shares or 0.79% more from 227.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cognios Cap Limited Company reported 54,207 shares. Alyeska Inv Lp stated it has 747,970 shares. Endowment Mgmt Lp holds 6,940 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory LP owns 1,452 shares. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 1.05M shares. Indexiq Advisors accumulated 67,460 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group reported 161,192 shares stake. Finance Architects Inc has 520 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 5,860 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation stated it has 190,550 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division stated it has 0.04% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 177 shares in its portfolio. 227,265 are held by Chevy Chase. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Arrow Financial Corp holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 129,999 shares to 120,001 shares, valued at $21.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 211,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,639 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,489 shares to 3,843 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 26,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,413 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc.

