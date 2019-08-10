Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Upped By $2.29 Million Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding; Avalon Global Asset Management Has Lowered Lennar (Put) (LEN) Stake By $4.17 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased Lennar Corp (Put) (LEN) stake by 85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 85,000 shares as Lennar Corp (Put) (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 15,000 shares with $736,000 value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Lennar Corp (Put) now has $15.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.69M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 174.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd acquired 21,635 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 34,056 shares with $3.61M value, up from 12,421 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $112.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78M shares traded or 15.24% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Warrior Advsrs Ltd holds 8.97% or 3.64 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 5,198 shares. The Washington-based Washington Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 117,343 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 481 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 65,918 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Factory Mutual Insur invested 0.18% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 464,247 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gmt Cap Corp holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 470,346 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 22.75M shares. Covington stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Long Pond Lp holds 3.98% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2.33 million shares. Butensky Cohen Financial Security accumulated 35,215 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Sunday, February 24, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, March 28. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was downgraded by Wedbush. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by CFRA.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.24M for 9.47 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) stake by 11,226 shares to 11,404 valued at $510,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ii Vi Inc (Prn) stake by 10.87M shares and now owns 1.37M shares. Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co was reduced too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity. 8,693 shares were sold by XIE BING, worth $922,762 on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, February 25. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWB, PYPL, ACN, TXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline holds 0.13% or 8,415 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Inc accumulated 18,647 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 698,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 624,663 are owned by Aviva Public Limited Company. Monetary Mngmt Gru owns 1,550 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited reported 95,200 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 700 shares. Benin holds 4,645 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 3,819 are held by First Dallas Securities Inc. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 1,836 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd reported 138,011 shares. One Mgmt Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 7,439 shares. The Louisiana-based Summit Finance Wealth Advisors has invested 0.25% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0.15% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 850,819 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.45% or 22,753 shares.