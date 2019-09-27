Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Stock Value Rose; Richard Bernstein Advisors Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Decreased by $802,308 as Stock Value Declined

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 5,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 78,464 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.93 million, down from 84,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128.56. About 3.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 19,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, down from 26,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $217.72. About 791,944 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.73 million for 44.61 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Acquisition Corp by 136,954 shares to 536,954 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 1.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (LQD).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ) by 31,067 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $82.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 28,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 627,035 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Edgewood Management Limited Liability accumulated 19,354 shares. Guardian Tru, a California-based fund reported 9,607 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.60M shares. 105,784 were reported by Baillie Gifford &. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.21% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory, California-based fund reported 3.69 million shares. 270,338 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Company holds 157,080 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Incorporated holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 251,686 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management holds 13,376 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Co holds 183,191 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt has invested 1.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blair William And Commerce Il reported 789,325 shares. Cardinal Mngmt Inc reported 129,056 shares.