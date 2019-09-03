Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by $378,774; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shareholder Qs Investors Has Decreased Stake by $3.01 Million as Share Value Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 3,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 10,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 6,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $117.41. About 362,403 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 77.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 24,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 7,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, down from 31,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $119.44. About 253,662 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $165.95M for 21.96 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

