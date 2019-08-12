Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Raised Its Resmed (RMD) Position; Edgewood Management Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Upped by $12.93 Million as Share Value Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 135.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 3,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 6,518 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, up from 2,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.67. About 48,683 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 27/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.AX : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$12.75 FROM A$11.95; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 20/05/2018 – ResMed-sponsored Studies Show Combining Home Oxygen and Home Non-invasive Ventilation is a Cost Effective Treatment for COPD; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $800 MLN

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 48,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4.62M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 billion, up from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $292.24. About 298,077 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 5.96 million shares to 114,751 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,454 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New York-based Crestwood Management Limited Partnership has invested 7.69% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 1,245 shares. Acg Wealth invested 1.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 16,534 shares in its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Lc invested in 38,651 shares or 0.99% of the stock. 3,410 were reported by Bancorp Pictet And Cie (Asia). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,392 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management accumulated 0.08% or 191,421 shares. Bartlett And Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Firsthand Capital Mngmt has 20,000 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.29% or 227,106 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,308 shares. Rampart Invest Management Communication Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,155 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 594,601 shares to 54,641 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 8,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,200 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

